Looking To Buy EV SUV Under ₹35 Lakh? 3 Alternatives of Tata Harrier EV To Consider

Best EV SUV Under ₹30 Lakh: If you are looking for an EV SUV, which has features, comes with comfortable seating, and ample range, can check out the Tata Harrier EV. Tata Motors has recently announced the prices of its flagship Harrier EV SUV for the Indian market. The Harrier EV has features like a 540-degree parking camera, six driving modes, and other features. It comes with a 65 kWh and a 75 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 627 km from the 75kWh battery pack.

The price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹21.49 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹28.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Noida) for the top-spec trim.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives of the Tata Harrier EV that you can consider:

Mahindra XEV 9e

The first SUV on the list which you can consider is the Mahindra XEV 9e. It has a coupe-SUV styling, good road presence and decent space in the inside. The Mahindra XEV 9e has features like ambient lighting, a panoramic moonroof, triple-screen layout, and others. It comes with a 59 kWh having a claimed range of 542 km and a 79 kWh battery pack and having a claimed range of 656 km.

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9e starts at ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹31.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

Hyundai Creta Electric

The next EV SUV on the list which you can consider is the Hyundai Creta Electric. It is compact in size as compared to the Harrier EV, and slightly less equipped in features as well. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, V2L, V2V, and other features. The Hyundai Creta Electric has a 42 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 390 km and a 51.4 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 473 km.

The price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹17.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant and goes to ₹24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

BYD Atto 3

The third SUV on the list, which you can consider is the BYD Atto 3. It is an underrated EV SUV, has bold design, and spacious cabin. Regarding feature list, the BYD Atto 3 has ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, and more. The Atto 3 is available with a 49 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 489 km and a 60.3 kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 521 km.