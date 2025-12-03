Mahindra XEV 9S vs Hyundai Creta Electric - How Do They Compare?

Mahindra vs Hyundai: The EV SUV segment in India is gaining pace in the market, as multiple automakers offer various options, which are feature-rich, have ample driving range, and have good road presence. Recently, Mahindra launched its XEV 9S for the Indian market, which is the automaker’s first seven-seater EV SUV. It has a similar feature list to the XEV 9E, comes with three battery packs, and has a striking design.

Talking about its rivals around its price, the XEV 9S competes with the Hyundai Creta Electric. Though the Mahindra XEV 9S is a seven-seater SUV, and the Hyundai Creta Electric is a regular five-seater SUV, both offer a similar feature list and have a comfortable cabin on offer.

Here is a quick comparison of the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Hyundai Creta Electric for prospective buyers:

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Price

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹34.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Creta Electric starts at ₹21.08 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹28.79 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Features

Both the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Hyundai Creta Electric are feature-rich offerings. The XEV 9S comes with a triple-display setup, a dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, driving modes, and others. On the other hand, the Hyundai Creta Electric has a dual 10.25-inch screen, one-pedal drive, driving modes, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, and others.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Safety Features

Regarding safety features, both are well-equipped offerings in the segment. The Mahindra XEV 9S and the Hyundai Creta Electric come with a 360-degree parking camera, Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and others.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Hyundai Creta Electric - Range