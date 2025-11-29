Mahindra XEV 9S vs Kia Carens Clavis EV - How Do They Compare?

Mahindra vs Kia: Buyers, when considering getting a new car, which has seven seats, has good space, is feature-loaded, and comes in an electric powertrain, there are a handful of options available in the market. Recently, Mahindra launched its XEV 9S, its first seven-seater option in the Indian market. It is equipped with multiple features, including a panoramic glass roof, Boss Mode seats, and various driving modes, and comes with three battery packs.

Regarding its rivals, the Mahindra XEV 9S competes with the Kia Carens Clavis in terms of price. Though the Carens Clavis is positioned in the MPV segment, it still gives tough competition to the Mahindra XEV 9S. It has features like a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, driving modes, one-pedal drive, and others.

Here is a quick comparison of the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Kia Carens Clavis, and the Mahindra XEV 9S for buyers:

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Kia Carens Clavis EV - Price

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.31 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹34.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Kia Carens Clavis EV is ₹20.91 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹28.36 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Advertisement

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Kia Carens Clavis EV - Features

Regarding the features, both are well-equipped offerings in the market. The Mahindra XEV 9S comes with a triple-screen setup, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, driving mode, one-pedal drive, and others. On the other side, the Kia Carens Clavis EV has a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, driving modes, front ventilated seats, and others.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Kia Carens Clavis EV - Safety Features

Both the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Kia Carens Clavis EV have six airbags, ABS with EBD, Level-2 ADAS features, traction control, a 360-degree parking camera, and others.

Advertisement

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Kia Carens Clavis EV - Range

You can choose the Mahindra XEV 9S with a 59kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 521km, a 70kWh having a claimed range of 600km and a 79kWh battery pack, having a claimed range of 682 km.