Apple Store in Uttar Pradesh's Noida to Come Up Next Month

Apple will open its fifth retail store in India and its first in Uttar Pradesh, in Noida on December 11, strengthening its offline presence in a market that is now its third-largest globally by iPhone shipment volume. Apple Noida will be located inside the DLF Mall of India, the barricade for which features a peacock-feather-inspired design, also seen at Apple Koregaon Park and Apple Hebbal, the company’s retail outlets in Pune and Bengaluru.

“Noida is a city defined by design and ambition — a hub for innovation and original thinking,” said Apple, highlighting that Apple Noida “will offer a space where customers can discover, create, and grow with Apple.”

Apple Noida will be a one-stop shop for customers looking to explore the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, Watch, and TV lineups. In addition to helping customers decide the best product, Apple’s upcoming store will also provide expert support from Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams. Customers can also attend Today at Apple sessions daily for free to learn different ways to show “creativity in photography, art, music, and coding, led by Apple Creatives.”

The upcoming store in Noida comes months after Apple inaugurated its third and fourth retail locations in Bengaluru and Pune. The iPhone maker opened its first retail outlet in Mumbai, Apple BKC, in 2023, with plans to open another early next year. Apple also has a physical store in the southern parts of New Delhi, Apple Saket.

Apple recently widened its lineup of services in India to offer protection against theft or loss of iPhones. Called AppleCare+ with Theft and Loss, the new coverage plan starts at ₹799 and allows customers to insure their iPhone devices.

The growth trajectory for Apple in India has seen upticks over the past few quarters, catapulting the brand to a visible spot on the charts. According to Counterpoint Research, Apple captured a 9 per cent market share in the September quarter, entering India’s top five smartphone brands by volume for the first time. During the earnings call for the last quarter, Apple’s chief Tim Cook said that the company hit “an all-time revenue record in India.”

