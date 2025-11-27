Mahindra XEV 9S vs Tata Harrier EV - How Do They Compare?

Tata vs Mahindra: If you are planning to get a new EV SUV around ₹20 lakh, there are multiple offerings from various automakers in the market. Recently, Mahindra launched its new EV SUV, the XEV 9S, for the Indian market. It is a seven-seater SUV having a feature-rich cabin and a stylish design. The Indian automaker has equipped the XEV 9S with features like a panoramic glass roof, a triple-screen display, driving modes, electric seat adjustment for the first row seats, and others. Regarding battery packs, Mahindra has introduced a new 70kWh battery pack, including a 59kWh and a 79kWh option.

Talking about its rivals, the Mahindra XEV 9S competes with the Tata Harrier EV around its price. It has a bold design, has similar features, and comes with two battery packs. The Harrier EV comes with a 14-inch infotainment screen, driving modes, terrain modes, and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

Here is a quick comparison of the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Tata Harrier EV for prospective buyers:

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Tata Harrier EV - Price

The price of the Mahindra XEV 9S starts at ₹23.51 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹34.48 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Tata Harrier EV starts at ₹25.27 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹35.52 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Tata Harrier EV - Features

Both the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Tata Harrier EV are feature-loaded offerings. For starters, the XEV 9S comes with a triple-screen layout, driving modes, a panoramic glass roof, a 65W fast charging port, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio, and others. On the other hand, the Tata Harrier EV gets summon mode, terrain modes, driving modes, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, and more.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Tata Harrier EV - Safety Features

Regarding safety, both the Mahindra XEV 9S and the Tata Harrier EV are well equipped. Both come with a 360-degree parking camera, Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and more.

Mahindra XEV 9S vs Tata Harrier EV - Range

Talking about the battery pack and range, the Mahindra XEV 9S is available with three battery packs, and the Tata Harrier EV has two battery packs on offer.

The claimed range of the three battery packs in the XEV 9S is:

A 59kWh battery pack - 521km

A 70kWh battery pack - 600km

A 79kWh battery pack - 679km

The claimed range of the two battery packs in the Tata Harrier EV is: