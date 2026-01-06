Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched in India, Rivals Tata Nexon EV

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Launched: Mahindra has launched the much-anticipated XUV 3XO EV for the Indian market. Recently, Mahindra launched the XUV 7XO, which strengthens the automaker’s SUV presence in the market. It has been spotted testing multiple times, and it has a similar exterior design to the ICE counterpart, having a decent feature list, and continues to come with two battery packs. Now, it is only available in two variants, and it rivals the Tata Nexon EV and, MG Windsor EV in its segment. The deliveries of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will commence from February 23, 2026.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Price

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV starts at ₹13.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX5 variant and goes to ₹14.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the AX7L variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Exteriors

The exterior design of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is similar to the ICE counterpart. It has a bold exterior design, with bronze inserts on the grille and headlamps. It continues to have an LED DRL and LED projector headlamps. On the side, it is identical to the regular XUV 3XO. The rear gets a similar connected LED taillamps, but since it is an EV, the bumpers get bronze elements.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Interiors

On the inside, it has a similar layout of the dashboard and the steering wheel to the XUV 400. It has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and it is equipped with white coloured upholstery. There are plenty of bronze elements on the inside as well, and it has a good amount of space on offer.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Features

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV continues with a similar feature list as the Mahindra XUV 3XO’s ICE variants. Some of the key features on offer are Level-2 ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, and others.

Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Range