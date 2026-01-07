Updated 7 January 2026 at 19:20 IST
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV vs Tata Nexon EV - How Do They Compare?
Buyers, when planning for a new EV SUV around ₹15 lakh, there are various options available in the market to choose from. Recently, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO EV for the Indian market. Talking about its rivals, the XUV 3XO EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV, which is a popular option among buyers. Here is a quick comparison for the buyers:
XUV 3XO EV vs Nexon EV: Buyers, when planning for a new EV SUV around ₹15 lakh, there are various options available in the market to choose from. These are feature-rich, have multiple battery packs, and offer a comfortable driving experience. Recently, Mahindra launched the XUV 3XO EV for the Indian market, offering it in two variants and multiple features.
Talking about its rivals, the XUV 3XO EV competes with the Tata Nexon EV, which is a popular option among buyers and has been on sale for a long time. It offers a long list of features, has 2 battery packs on offer and has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.
Here is a quick comparison of the XUV 3XO EV and the Nexon EV for the buyers:
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Price
The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV starts at ₹14.73 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹16.42 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other hand, the price of the Tata Nexon EV starts at ₹13.23 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹18.54 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Features
Regarding the feature list, both the XUV 3XO EV and the Nexon EV are feature-rich offerings in the market. The XUV 3XO EV has a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, an electronic parking brake, dual-zone climate control, and others. On the other side, the Nexon EV has an automatic climate control, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, and more.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Safety Features
Both the Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the Tata Nexon EV come with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, Level-2 ADAS, and others. However, the Nexon EV has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP, and the XUV 3XO EV is yet to be crash tested.
Mahindra XUV 3XO EV vs Tata Nexon EV - Range
The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV is offered only with a 39.4kWh battery pack, having a claimed real-world range of 285km. On the other hand, the Nexon EV has a 30kWh and a 45kWh battery pack, with 325km and 489km claimed range respectively.
