Mahindra XUV 3XO Variant Lineup Updated - Price, Features, and More

New Variants in XUV 3XO: Mahindra has updated the variant lineup of its entry-level SUV, the 3XO, for the Indian market. According to a statement, Mahindra has added new REVX variants to the XUV 3XO. The automaker has added 3 new variant options, and has updated the exterior design and is available with the petrol engine options only. The three variants are REV X M, REV X M (O), and REV X A, starting at ₹8.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

Here is a quick rundown of the new Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX Variants for prospective buyers:

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M Price

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M variant is ₹8.94 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is the entry-level variant in the REVX lineup. It is the second base variant, positioned above the MX 1 variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M Features

The REVX M variant has features like a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, rear AC vents, rear parking sensors, and others.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M Exteriors

The exterior design of the Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX variant has a redesigned front end. It has a dual-tone roof and 16-inch steel wheels with wheel caps.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M Engine

The Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M variant is only available with the 1.2L MPFI turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual gearbox.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M (O) Price

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M (O) variant is ₹9.44 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX M (O) Features

This variant only gets a single-pane sunroof as an addition over the regular XUV 3XO REVX M variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Price

The price of the Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A variant is ₹11.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant and is ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol automatic variant.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Features

The feature list on the Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A variant consists of a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, cruise control, push-button start, and others.

Mahindra XUV 3XO REVX A Engine