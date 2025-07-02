Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - How Do They Compare?

XUV 3XO vs Nexon: If you are considering to buy a new sub-4m compact SUV, which has decent space, multiple features and reliable engine options, there are fair amount of options available in the market. The Mahindra XUV 3XO is a popular sub-4m compact SUV. On the other side, it competes with the Tata Nexon in the segment. Both are available with a petrol and a diesel engine option and long list of features.

Here is a quick comparison of the Mahindra XUV 3XO and the Tata Nexon for buyers:

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Safety Features

Regarding the safety features, both the XUV 3XO and the Nexon are well equipped with safety features. Further, both have scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test safety rating. The XUV 3XO have Level-2 ADAS features, six airbags, ABS, TPMS, and other features. On the other side, Nexon misses out on the ADAS features, but has six airbags, ABS, TPMS, and more.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Features

Both the XUV 3XO and the Nexon have long list of features. Some common features are like panoramic sunroof, automatic climate control, driving modes, digital instrument cluster, and others. However, you have a 65W USB Type-C charging port in the XUV 3XO and the Nexon has a 48W charger.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Engine Specifications

The Mahindra XUV 3XO has a 1.2L MPFI petrol engine, mated with a six-sopeed manual or an AMT gearbox, a 1.2L TGDI petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox, and there is a 1.5L diesel engine, mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

On the other side, the Tata Nexon has a 1.2L turbo petrol engine, mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, it is also available with a 1.5L diesel engine, mated to a six-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Mahindra XUV 3XO vs Tata Nexon - Price