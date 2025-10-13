Mahindra XUV 700 EV Spotted Testing - What to Expect?

Mahindra XUV 700 EV Spied: Mahindra is a famous automaker in the Indian market, which offers multiple SUVs with a petrol, diesel or EV avatar on sale in India. Recently, the automaker launched the XEV 9e and BE 6 in India, which are feature-rich, have a comfortable cabin, and have two battery packs on offer. Now, the automaker is gearing up to add a new EV to its lineup. As per Team BHP, the test mule of the XUV 700 EV (or the XEV 7e) was spotted under heavy camouflage at a charging spot.

Here’s everything we know about the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 EV:

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 EV/XEV 7e Design

The design of the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) is still undercover. However, the side mages on the Team BHP forum revealed that the Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) will have a new design of the alloy wheels and flush door handles like the ICE XUV 700.

Further, the spy shots suggest that it will come with a new design for the alloy wheels. Since it is an EV SUV, the charging port is located on the left rear quarter panel, where the ICE XUV 700 has a fuel lid.

At the rear, the Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) will feature a similar taillamp design as the iCE XUV 700, a subtle rear spoiler and a shark fin antenna.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) Interiors

The interiors of the Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) are not revealed yet. However, the image shared revealed that it is likely to have a new steering wheel, similar to the XEV 9e or BE 6. At the rear, it will come with rear sun blinds as a convenience feature.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) Launch

The launch date of the Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) is still under wraps.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 EV (or XEV 7e) Price