Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Spotted Testing Ahead of Launch - Check Details

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700: Mahindra offers a wide portfolio of SUVs in the Indian market, and in 2021, launched the XUV 700. Now, after almost four years of launch, the indian automaker is gearing up to launch the facelift version of its SUV. Recently, an Instagram page known as Madautotech shared the latest details of the test mules, which were under heavy camouflage of the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700. The exteriors and the interiors are expected to get updated, and the powertrain is most likely to remain unchanged.

Here is everything we know about the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 facelift in India:

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Exteriors:

The major revamp expected from the Mahindra XUV 700 is from the exterior front. As seen in the video on Instagram, the front will get a new grille, a sharper design for the LED headlamp and DRLs, and a revised bumper. As per the video shared, there will be a new design for the alloy wheels, and they will continue to come with flush door handles. The rear profile of the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 will come with a revised bumper, and LED taillights may get a connected treatment.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Interiors:

On the inside, we can expect the upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 facelift to come with a similar triple-screen dashboard as the XEV 9e, having soft-touch materials on multiple panels to enhance the premium appearance.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Features:

Regarding the feature list, Mahindra can load the upcoming XUV 700 facelift with plenty of new features. As per the video, it will continue to come with a 360-degree parking camera, front parking sensors, rear wiper washer, and more. However, with the update, Mahindra is likely to offer features like rear ventilated seats, passenger side display, off-road modes, and more.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 700 Facelift Engine: