Mahindra XUV 700 Gets Cheaper by up to ₹75,000 in November 2025 - Here’s How

Discount on XUV 700: The Mahindra XUV 700 is a mid-size premium SUV, having two powerful engines, an AWD setup, and is packed with multiple features. It comes with a panoramic sunroof, a dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. If you are planning to buy the XUV 700 in November 2025, then you can save up to ₹75,000 as the Indian automaker is offering multiple discounts and benefits. The XUV 700 competes with the Tata Safari, MG Hector, and other SUVs.

Here’s how you can increase your savings on the Mahindra XUV 700 in November 2025:

Price of Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L, MX Variant

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 MX variant is ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant. The price of the XUV 700 AX7 variant is ₹18.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant. The price of the XUV 700 AX7L variant is ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual variant.

Discount on Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L, MX Variant

On these three variants of the XUV 700, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹30,000. Additionally, you can opt for accessories worth ₹20,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹30,000 and get accessories on the XUV 700 AX7, AX7L and MX variants in November 2025.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Mahindra XUV700 AX5, AX5 Select

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 AX5 Select variant is ₹18.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant. The price of the XUV 700 AX5 variant is ₹20.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant.

Discount on Mahindra XUV700 AX5, AX5 Select

On these two variants, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹75,000. Additionally, you can get accessories worth ₹25,000. In November 2025, you can get maximum benefits of ₹75,000 and get accessories worth ₹25,000 on your purchase.