Mahindra XUV 700 Price Dips by up to ₹1.25 Lakh in December 2025 - Here’s How Deal Works

Discount on XUV 700: Buyers, when exploring for a new mid-size SUV that is feature-rich, has good road presence, and multiple powertrains, you can check out the Mahindra XUV 700 in the market. It is a popular choice in the segment, having features like a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, Level-2 ADAS, and others. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹1.25 lakh as Mahindra is offering multiple benefits on different variants of the SUV.

However, the Indian automaker is also gearing up to launch the XUV 700 facelift as the XUV 7XO in early January 2026. It was recently spotted under heavy camouflage, will come with a new exterior and interior design, and will be a feature-rich offering.

Here’s how you can increase your savings on the Mahindra XUV 700 in December 2025:

Price of Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Variant

The price of the XUV 700 AX7 variant is ₹18.33 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant. However, the price of the XUV 700 AX7L variant starts at ₹20.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel manual variant.

Discount on Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Variant

In December 2025, Mahindra is offering a cash discount of ₹50,000 on these two variants. However, there is no other benefit available.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Price of Mahindra XUV700 AX5, AX5 Select Variant

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 AX5 Select variant is ₹18.87 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual. Moreover, the price of the XUV 700 AX5 variant is ₹20.45 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual.

Discount on Mahindra XUV700 AX5, AX5 Select Variant

On these two variants, the Indian automaker is offering a cash discount of ₹1,25,000. However, there is no other benefit from Mahindra on these variants.

Price of Mahindra XUV 700 MX Variant

The price of the Mahindra XUV 700 MX is ₹13.66 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol manual variant.

Discount on Mahindra XUV 700 MX Variant