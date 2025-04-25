Mahindra XUV 700 vs Jeep Compass - Which One to Pick Under ₹30 Lakh?

XUV 700 vs Compass: The mid-size SUV segment saw a positive momentum in sales in March 2025. The SUVs in this segment are feature-loaded, have good road presence, and have an option of either a 4x4 or an AWD drivetrain. In this segment, the Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular choice among buyers. However, it competes with the Jeep Compass, which is priced aggressively in this segment.

Here is a side-by-side comparison of the Mahindra XUV 700 and the Jeep Compass for prospective buyers:

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Jeep Compass - Dimensions

The Mahindra XUV 700 is 4,695 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,755 mm tall. On the other side, the Jeep Compass is 4,405 mm long, 1,818 mm wide, and 1,640 mm tall.

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Jeep Compass - Engine

The buyers of the Mahindra XUV 700 have two engine options to choose from. It has a 2.0L turbo petrol engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. Secondly, the XUV 700 is also available with a 2.2L diesel engine, paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. It is also available with an AWD drivetrain. On the other hand, the Jeep Compass is available with a 2.0L diesel engine, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox. It is also available with a 4x4 drivetrain option.

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Jeep Compass - Features

Both the Mahindra XUV 700 and the Jeep Compass are well-equipped with features. The Mahindra XUV 700 has a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, a wireless charger, driving modes, and more. On the other side, the Jeep Compass also has a dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, front-ventilated seats, and more.

Mahindra XUV 700 vs Jeep Compass - Price