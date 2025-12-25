Mahindra XUV 7XO Spotted Testing Ahead of January 2026 Launch - What to Expect?

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO: Buyers, when exploring getting a new mid-size SUV, there are various options available in the market to choose from. Around ₹15 lakh, the Mahindra XUV 700 is a popular choice among buyers. It was launched in 2021, and now in 2026, the automaker will launch the facelift version with a new name of XUV 7XO. Mahindra has commenced the bookings for the upcoming XUV 7XO. Recently, an Instagram page as Motowagon, shared the images of the test mule of the upcoming XUV 7XO, highlighting that there will be a new variant in the lineup, and some other interior details.

As per the images, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO is expected to get a subtle exterior update, a new upholstery theme for the interiors, and it will come with multiple features. Talking about powertrains, it will continue to come with a diesel engine and may continue with a petrol option as well.

Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO:

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO Exterior

Exteriors of Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO, Image Source: Instagram (Motowagon)

The exteriors of the Mahindra XUV 7XO are likely to get subtle changes compared to the current Mahindra XUV 700. It is expected to get a new design for the grille, new LED headlamps and DRLs. On the side, it is likely to have a similar silhouette along with flush door handles, and may come with 19-inch alloy wheels in the top-spec trims. At the rear, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is likely to come with a new design for the LED taillamps, and may get a powered tailgate as well.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO Interior

Interiors of Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO, Image Source: Instagram (Motowagon)

According to images, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with new white and brown interiors, a new two-spoke steering wheel, which we have seen on the electric models, and a triple-screen setup. In the middle row, the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with rear window sunshades and may come with a sliding mechanism. The third row seats in the Mahindra XUV 7XO will continue to come with blower controls and charging sockets.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO Features

Image Source: Youtube

The upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO will be a feature-rich offering in the segment. As per the recent teaser, the Mahindra XUV 7XO will come with a 360-degree parking camera, dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others.

Image Source: Youtube

Moreover, it will come with a triple-screen layout, an electronic parking brake, Level-2 ADAS, rear infotainment screens, a memory seating function for the driver's seat, multiple driving modes, and others.

Image Source: Youtube

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO Engine and Drivetrain

Currently, the Mahindra XUV 700 comes with a 2.0L turbo petrol and a 2.2L diesel engine paired with a manual or an automatic gearbox. However, as per the Instagram post, it will continue to come with a diesel engine, but we can expect Mahindra to tune up this engine to produce more power and torque. However, the earlier came with an AWD setup, but in the 2026 variant, we can expect it to come with a four-wheel drive setup.

Upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO Launch

Mahindra will launch the XUV 7XO on January 5, 2026.

