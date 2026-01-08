Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari - How Do They Compare?

XUV 7XO vs Safari: If you are looking to buy a new SUV in the market, multiple automakers have updated their lineup with new offerings, added more features, and intensified the competition. Recently, Mahindra launched the XUV 7XO for the Indian market. It has a more sporty exterior design, is feature and tech-loaded, and comes with either a petrol or a diesel engine to choose from.

Talking about its rivals, the Tata Safari is a strong competitor in the segment. The Indian automaker recently launched the Safari with a new petrol engine and got some more features as well. It comes with front and rear camera washers, a new interior rear-view mirror with a camera, and others.

Here is a quick comparison of the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari for prospective buyers:

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari - Price

The price of the Mahindra XUV 7XO starts at ₹16.21 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹29.28 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Tata Safari is ₹15.59 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹30.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari - Features

Regarding the feature list, both the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari are loaded with it. The XUV 7XO offers a triple-screen layout from the base variant, has dual-zone climate control, a 540-degree parking camera, ambient lighting, and others. On the other hand, the Safari has a new 14.1-inch infotainment screen, dual-zone climate control, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, and others.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari - Safety Features

The Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari come with Level-2 ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, hill hold assist, and others. The Safari has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP; however, the Mahindra XUV 7XO is yet to be crash tested.

Mahindra XUV 7XO vs Tata Safari - Engine Specifications

Both the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari are available with a turbo petrol engine and a diesel engine. The Safari has recently got a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine, which makes 170 bhp and 280 Nm of torque, paired with a six-speed automatic or manual gearbox. Further, it has a 2.0L diesel engine, which makes 170 bhp and 350 Nm of peak torque, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox.