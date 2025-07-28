Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Discounts Up To ₹67,000 in July 2025

Discount on Alto K10: The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is the most affordable car in the Indian market. It has decent space, features like manual air conditioning, an analogue instrument cluster, power windows, and others. The Alto K10 is equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder petrol engine. If you are planning to buy the Alto K10 in July 2025, then you can increase your savings up to ₹67,000. Maruti Suzuki is offering cash discounts, exchange offers on the Alto K10 in July 2025.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Alto K10 in July 2025

Price of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Automatic Variants:

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 VXI AGS variant starts at ₹5.81 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹6.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI (O) variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Automatic Variants:

On the automatic variants of the Alto K10, you have a cash discount of ₹40,000. If you have a vehicle for exchange, then you have an additional discount of ₹15,000 or a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. You can choose either of them. Then you have an additional corporate offer of ₹2,100, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹67,100 on the Alto K10 in July 2025.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Manual Variants:

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI variant and goes to ₹5.60 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI(O) variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Manual Variants:

If you are planning for the manual variants of the Alto K10, then you can avail of a cash discount of ₹35,000. On exchanging a vehicle, you have an additional discount of ₹15,000, or you can take a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. Additionally, you have a corporate offer of ₹2,100, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹62,100 on the manual variants of the Alto K10 in July 2025.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Variants:

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG starts at ₹5.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the LXI (O) CNG variant and goes to ₹6.21 lakh (ex-showroom) for the VXI (O) CNG variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 CNG Variants:

The CNG variants are available in the LXI (O) and the VXI (O) variants only. It has a cash discount of ₹35,000. On exchanging a vehicle, you have an additional discount of ₹15,000, or you can take a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. Additionally, you have a corporate offer of ₹2,100, resulting in an overall benefit of ₹62,100 on the CNG variants of the Alto K10 in July 2025.