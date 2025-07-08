Hyundai i20 Gets More Affordable in July 2025

Discount on Hyundai i20: The Hyundai i20 is a popular premium hatchback, that comes in multiple variants, has features like automatic climate control, a sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, and others, and has a single 1.2L NA petrol engine on offer. If you are planning to buy the i20, it is a good time as you can save up to ₹70,000 in July. Hyundai is offering multiple discounts for consumers, which include cash discounts, exchange and scrappage benefits.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Here’s how you can maximise your savings on the i20 in July 2025:

What is the price of the Hyundai i20 manual base variant?

The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at ₹7.51 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Magna 1.2 Executive variant.

What is the discount on the Hyundai i20 base variant?

In July 2025, Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹15,000 on the i20 Magna Executive variant. Further, there is an exchange bonus of ₹40,000 or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹45,000, resulting in an overall savings of ₹60,000 on the base manual variant.

What is the price of the Hyundai i20 automatic base variant?

The price of the Hyundai i20 Magna IVT variant is ₹8.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

What is the discount on the Hyundai i20 automatic base variant?

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000 on the Magna IVT variant of the i20. Further, you can either avail of an exchange benefit of ₹40,000 or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹45,000, resulting in an overall discount of ₹55,000 on the base automatic variant.

What is the price of the other variants of the Hyundai i20?

The second base model of the i20 Sportz variant costs ₹8.42 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹10.18 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Asta (O) Dual Tone variant.

Further, apart from the base Magna variant, the Sportz automatic variant costs ₹9.47 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹11.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Asta (O) Dual-tone variant.

How much can you save on these variants?

Hyundai is offering a cash discount of ₹25,000 on these variants. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹40,000 or you can choose the scrappage bonus of ₹45,000, resulting in overall savings of ₹70,000 in July 2025.

For the automatic variants, you can get a cash discount of ₹20,000. Then you if you exchange your vehicle, you can get exchange benefits of ₹40,000, or if you submit a scrappage certificate, you get benefits of ₹45,000. You can save up to ₹65,000 on the automatic variants of the i20 in July 2025.

What is the price of the Hyundai i20 N Line?

The price of the Hyundai i20 N Line is ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes to ₹12.56 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant.

How much discount is there on the i20 N Line?