Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid - Which Budget Hatchback to Choose Under ₹6 Lakh?

Alto vs Kwid: Buyers planning for a new vehicle but have budget constraints have a handful of options to choose from. Among these options, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid are favourable options that buyers can check. Both are budget hatchbacks, have decent features and a frugal petrol engine.
Which one to choose? Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid for buyers:
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Renault Kwid starts at ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.
Both the Alto K10 and the Kwid have a decent feature list on offer. For starters, the Alto K10 has manual air conditioning, a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, and more. On the other side, the Renault Kwid has front power windows, manual air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.
Regarding safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was recently updated with six airbags as standard across the variant lineup. Apart from it, the Alto K10 has ABS, traction control, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Renault Kwid has dual front airbags, ABS, traction control, and other safety features.
Both cars are available only with a petrol engine. The Alto K10 is equipped with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option. The Renault Kwid is also equipped with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with a retro-fitted CNG option.
Published May 7th 2025, 15:27 IST