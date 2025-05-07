Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid - Which Budget Hatchback to Choose Under ₹6 Lakh?

Alto vs Kwid: Buyers planning for a new vehicle but have budget constraints have a handful of options to choose from. Among these options, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid are favourable options that buyers can check. Both are budget hatchbacks, have decent features and a frugal petrol engine.

Which one to choose? Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 and the Renault Kwid for buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starts at ₹4.23 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Renault Kwid starts at ₹4.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid: Features

Both the Alto K10 and the Kwid have a decent feature list on offer. For starters, the Alto K10 has manual air conditioning, a touchscreen infotainment system, power windows, and more. On the other side, the Renault Kwid has front power windows, manual air conditioning, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid: Safety Features

Regarding safety features, the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 was recently updated with six airbags as standard across the variant lineup. Apart from it, the Alto K10 has ABS, traction control, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Renault Kwid has dual front airbags, ABS, traction control, and other safety features.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid: Engine Specifications