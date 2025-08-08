Maruti Suzuki Baleno Gets Cheaper By up to ₹1.17 Lakh in August 2025

Discount on Baleno: The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback in the Indian market. It is feature-loaded, comes with a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, and others. If you are planning to buy the Baleno in August 2025, then it is a good time as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits like cash discounts, exchange and scrappage bonus on the Baleno, which can increase your savings on this car. The automaker offers the Baleno with a 1.2L petrol engine, and it also comes with a CNG option.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Baleno in August 2025

Price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Automatic

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno petrol automatic variant starts at ₹8.08 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant and goes to ₹9.96 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Baleno Automatic

On the automatic variants of the Baleno, Maruti Suzuki is offering maximum discounts. First, you have a cash discount of ₹45,000. Then you can either avail of the exchange bonus of ₹25,000 or the scrappage benefit of ₹15,000. If you exchange any old Baleno or Swift, which is less than 3 years old, then you have an additional discount of ₹55,000. Moreover, there is also a corporate benefit of ₹2,100. In total, you can save up to ₹1.17 lakh on the Baleno automatic in August 2025.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual / CNG Variants

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at ₹6.74 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant and goes to ₹9.46 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant.

The price of the Baleno CNG starts at ₹8.48 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta CNG variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual / CNG Variants