Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price Dips by up to ₹50,000 in November 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save
Discount on Baleno in November: The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular premium hatchback option in the market. It has decent features like a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and others. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹47,100 on the Baleno as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple offers and benefits to increase your savings. Here’s a quick rundown of the discount and benefits on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in November 2025:
Discount on Baleno in November: If you are considering a new car in the premium hatchback segment, which has good features, a refined petrol engine, and decent space on the inside, there are multiple options available in the market. Around ₹6 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which is a popular option in the market. It has decent features like a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, and others. In November 2025, you can save up to ₹47,100 on the Baleno as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple offers and benefits to increase your savings. You can choose the Maruti Suzuki Baleno with a 1.2L NA petrol engine, and there is a CNG option as well.
Here’s a quick rundown of the discount and benefits on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in November 2025:
Price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Automatic Variants
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno automatic variants is ₹7.30 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant and goes to ₹9.10 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant.
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Baleno Automatic Variants
In November 2025, you have a cash discount of ₹20,000. Further, you can either avail an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. Additionally, you can also avail the benefit of ₹2,100, resulting in an overall savings of ₹47,100 on the petrol automatic variant of the Baleno.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Price Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual Variants
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at ₹5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant, and the price of the CNG variant starts at ₹7.70 lakh (ex-showroom).
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual Variants
On the manual variants and the CNG options, you have a cash discount of ₹15,000. Further, you can either avail an exchange discount of ₹15,000 or a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. Additionally, you can also avail the benefit of ₹2,100, resulting in an overall savings of ₹42,100 on the petrol manual or CNG variant of the Baleno.
Published On: 21 November 2025 at 13:41 IST