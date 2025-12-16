Updated 16 December 2025 at 16:54 IST
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Price Dips by up to ₹60,000 in December 2025 - Here’s How Deal Works
Buyers, when considering getting a new premium hatchback that is feature-rich, has a comfortable cabin, and comes with a reliable petrol engine, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Baleno. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹60,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple benefits for buyers. Here's how you can save:
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Buyers, when considering getting a new premium hatchback, which is feature-rich, has a comfortable cabin, and comes with a reliable petrol engine, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the market. Around ₹6 lakh, it is a popular choice, having features like a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, and others. If you are planning to get the Baleno in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹60,000 as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts and benefits for buyers.
Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in December 2025:
Price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Automatic Variant:
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno automatic variant starts at ₹7.29 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant and goes to ₹9.09 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant.
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Baleno Automatic Variant:
In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹30,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can avail a scrappage bonus of 25,000. Moreover, there is a rural bonus of ₹2,100 and a corporate discount of ₹5,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹60,000 on the Baleno automatic variants in December 2025.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Price of Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual and CNG Variant
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno manual variant starts at ₹5.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Sigma variant and goes to ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Alpha variant.
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG variant starts at ₹7.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta variant and goes to ₹8.59 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Zeta variant.
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Baleno Manual and CNG Variant
On the petrol manual and CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, there is a cash discount of ₹25,000. Moreover, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can avail a scrappage bonus of 25,000. Additionally, there is a rural bonus of ₹2,100 and a corporate discount of ₹5,000. As a result, you can save up to ₹55,000 on the Baleno manual and CNG variants in December 2025.
