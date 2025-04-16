Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Which One to Pick Under ₹10 Lakh?

Baleno vs Altroz: The premium hatchback segment has vehicles, offering decent features, a comfortable seating, and has a refined petrol or a diesel engine on offer. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular choice among the buyers. However, it competes with the Tata Altroz at the same price point. Both the hatchbacks have decent feature list, a refined engine and has a long variant list.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz for the buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Features

The Baleno consist a comprehensive set of features on offer. It comes with a heads-up display, automatic climate control, a 360-degree parking camera, and other convenience features. On the other hand, the Tata Altroz also comes with automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, driving modes, and other features.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Safety Feature

The safety features on the Baleno comprises six airbags, ABS, ESC, traction control, and other safety features. The Altroz has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Engine

Maruti Suzuki offers Baleno with a single engine option. It has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 114 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It is also available with a CNG option.

On the other hand, the Tata Altroz has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder NA petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 113 Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed DCA gearbox. Further, it has a CNG option as well for the buyers. It is also available with a 1.5L diesel engine, making 90 bhp and 200 Nm torque, paired with a five-speed gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Tata Altroz: Price