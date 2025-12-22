Updated 22 December 2025 at 22:42 IST
Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price Drops by up to ₹40,000 in December 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save
Discount on Brezza: If you are planning to buy the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in December 2025, then you can save up to ₹40,000 on your new purchase as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts. Here's how you can save.
Discount on Brezza: If you are planning to get a new car in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, which has decent features, comfortable seating, and a reliable petrol engine, there are various options available in the market. Around ₹8 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the market. It has features like a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹40,000 on your new purchase as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts, which can increase your savings.
The Brezza is offered in multiple variants and comes with a single-engine option. It competes with the Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and others.
Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in December 2025:
Price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza:
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant and goes to ₹13.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI automatic variant.
Discount on Maruti Suzuki Brezza:
In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can avail a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. Moreover, the Japanese automaker is offering a corporate benefit of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall savings of up to ₹40,000.
As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.
Features in Maruti Suzuki Brezza:
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has features like a sunroof, a wireless charger, an analogue instrument cluster, an automatic climate control, and more.
Engine Specifications of Maruti Suzuki Brezza:
The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, it is also available with a CNG option and is a popular choice among buyers.
Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift:
Recently, test mules of the upcoming Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift were spotted under heavy camouflage at a CNG pump and other locations. The updated model is likely to get subtle exterior and interior changes, and may get new features as well. However, for the CNG variant, it is expected to come with an under-body CNG tank, like the Victoris.
