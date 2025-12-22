Maruti Suzuki Brezza Price Drops by up to ₹40,000 in December 2025 - Here’s How You Can Save

Discount on Brezza: If you are planning to get a new car in the sub-4m compact SUV segment, which has decent features, comfortable seating, and a reliable petrol engine, there are various options available in the market. Around ₹8 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in the market. It has features like a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and others. In December 2025, you can save up to ₹40,000 on your new purchase as Maruti Suzuki is offering multiple discounts, which can increase your savings.

The Brezza is offered in multiple variants and comes with a single-engine option. It competes with the Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, and others.

Here is a quick rundown of the discounts on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in December 2025:

Price of Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at ₹8.25 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base LXI variant and goes to ₹13.01 lakh (ex-showroom) for the ZXI automatic variant.

Discount on Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

In December 2025, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of ₹10,000. Additionally, there is an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or you can avail a scrappage benefit of ₹25,000. Moreover, the Japanese automaker is offering a corporate benefit of ₹5,000, resulting in an overall savings of up to ₹40,000.

As discounts may vary from city to city, please visit your nearest dealerships for more details.

Features in Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has features like a sunroof, a wireless charger, an analogue instrument cluster, an automatic climate control, and more.

Engine Specifications of Maruti Suzuki Brezza:

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is equipped with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, it is also available with a CNG option and is a popular choice among buyers.

