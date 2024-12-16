Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Which Sub-4m Compact SUV To Pick?

Brezza vs Venue: The sub-4m compact SUV consists of various models from different manufacturers. Among these, Maruti Suzuki offers Brezza and Hyundai offers the Venue in this segment. Hyundai Venue is offered with a bold design, and decent interiors and comes loaded with features. It competes with the Maruti Suzuki Brezza in its segment. Brezza offers muscular styling, and spacious interiors and comes with a plethora of features on offer.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Brezza and Venue that will help buyers pick the right sub-4m compact SUV for themselves.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza starts at Rs 8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It comes in four variant options. The price of the Hyundai Venue starts at Rs 7.94 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant. It comes in 12 variant options.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Exteriors

The exterior design of the Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza is different. The Hyundai Venue comes with a split setup for the LED headlamps and DRLs. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza comes with a single-piece projector setup for the LED headlamps.

On the side, both the SUVs run on 16-inch alloy wheels. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is wider and taller than the Hyundai Venue. At the rear, the Hyundai Venue offers connected LED taillamps whereas the Brezza offers separate taillamps. The boot space in Hyundai Venue is 350L and the 328L.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Interiors

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Venue are differently laid. The Brezza gets a dual-tone treatment with a chrome line on the dashboard. It offers a standing nine-inch touchscreen infotainment. On the other hand, the Venue’s touchscreen is neatly integrated in between the AC vents.

The Hyundai Venue offers a digital instrument cluster and a D-cut steering wheel. On the contrary, the Maruti Suzuki comes with an analogue instrument cluster and also offers a D-cut steering wheel.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Features

The feature list on the Maruti Suzuki Brezza consists of a sunroof, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and more. Additionally, it also offers paddle shifters (in the automatic transmission) and a heads-up display as well. For safety, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Hyundai Venue comes with a wireless charger, automatic climate control, a sunroof, and more. It is also offered with driving modes in the automatic variant. For safety, it comes with Level-1 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, and other safety features.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Engine Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is powered by a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which produces 104BHP and 137Nm torque, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox and a six-speed torque converter gearbox. Brezza is also available with a CNG option.