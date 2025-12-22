Maruti Suzuki Celerio Score 3 Star, Ciaz Score 1 Star Safety Rating in Global NCAP

Celerio, Ciaz Crash Test: Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, offers various cars that feature decent specifications, comfortable seating, and a reliable petrol engine. In the budget hatchback segment, the Celerio is a popular choice among buyers, and it was crash tested by Global NCAP. The agency tested its 2 airbag variant, and it scored a 2-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a 1-star rating for child occupants. Additionally, the agency also tested the 6 airbag variant, and it scored a 3-star safety rating for adult occupant protection and a 2-star rating for child occupant protection. The car tested by Global NCAP was made in India for the domestic market.

Moreover, coming to the D-segment sedans, the Ciaz is an underrated choice in the market and feels a bit dated in 2025. The Global NCAP crash tested the Ciaz, and it has scored a 1-star safety rating for the adult occupants and a 3-star safety rating for child occupants.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2/6 Airbag Adult Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio scored 18.04 points out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection for the 2/6 airbag variant.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio 2/6 Airbag Child Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Celerio scored 9.52 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection for the 2 airbag variant. However, it scored 18.57 points out of 49 points for the 6 airbag variant.

According to Global NCAP, the Mixed protection results ranged from good to marginal. However, both the footwell and the bodyshell were rated as unstable for the Celerio.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Celerio:

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio starts at ₹4.69 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Adult Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz scored 20.86 points out of 34 points in the adult occupant protection.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Child Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz scored 28.57 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

As per Global NCAP, the Ciaz was not put through the side pole impact test since it lacks curtain airbags. Further, the footwell area and bodyshell were rated as unstable by the association.

Price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz