Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Colour Options Leaked Ahead of April 14 Launch

Updated April 3rd 2025, 15:18 IST
Tiguan R Line Colours: Volkswagen India is ready to launch its flagship offering, the Tiguan R Line, for the Indian market. Recently, the German automaker shared its list of safety features, engine specifications, and other details about the SUV. Before the official launch, the Tiguan R Line was spotted being unloaded at the dealership yard. The leaked photos on social media showcased the rear profile of the Tiguan R Line in real life.
Here’s everything that you need to know:
The leaked shots of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line shared on Instagram revealed its colour options. The Tiguan R Line is spied in a Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic paint shade.
The rear profile of the Tiguan R Line has a similar connected LED tail lamp bar as the Taigun. The bumper is revised and has a gloss black finish with chrome surrounds, enhancing the visual appearance. It has subtle Tiguan badging and will have a dual-tip exhaust pipe.
Recently, Volkswagen India confirmed the safety features of the upcoming Tiguan R Line. The safety feature list on the Tiguan R Line will consist of 21 features of Level-2 ADAS, nine airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.
The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R Line will have a long list of convenience features for buyers. It will come with three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, two wireless chargers, and other convenience features.
Volkswagen India will offer the Tiguan R Line with a single-engine option. It will come with a 2.0L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, producing 203BHP and 320Nm torque, paired with seven-speed DCT gearbox. Talking about off-road capabilities, it will come with all-wheel drive as a standard and with dynamic chassis control, electronic differential lock, and others.
Published April 3rd 2025, 15:18 IST