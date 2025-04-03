Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Colour Options Leaked Ahead of April 14 Launch

Tiguan R Line Colours: Volkswagen India is ready to launch its flagship offering, the Tiguan R Line, for the Indian market. Recently, the German automaker shared its list of safety features, engine specifications, and other details about the SUV. Before the official launch, the Tiguan R Line was spotted being unloaded at the dealership yard. The leaked photos on social media showcased the rear profile of the Tiguan R Line in real life.

Here’s everything that you need to know:

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Colours:

The leaked shots of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line shared on Instagram revealed its colour options. The Tiguan R Line is spied in a Persimmon Red Metallic and Cipressino Green Metallic paint shade.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Rear:

The rear profile of the Tiguan R Line has a similar connected LED tail lamp bar as the Taigun. The bumper is revised and has a gloss black finish with chrome surrounds, enhancing the visual appearance. It has subtle Tiguan badging and will have a dual-tip exhaust pipe.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Safety Features:

Recently, Volkswagen India confirmed the safety features of the upcoming Tiguan R Line. The safety feature list on the Tiguan R Line will consist of 21 features of Level-2 ADAS, nine airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Features:

The upcoming Volkswagen Tiguan R Line will have a long list of convenience features for buyers. It will come with three-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, 30-colour ambient lighting, driving modes, a digital instrument cluster, two wireless chargers, and other convenience features.

Volkswagen Tiguan R Line Engine Specifications: