Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna - How Do They Compare?

Verna vs Ciaz: If you are looking to get a new sedan car around the festive season, there are a few options that you can consider. These offer features, a comfortable cabin space, and a reliable engine option. Around ₹10 lakh - ₹15 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Though it is an underrated option and feels a bit outdated. On the other side, you can check out the Hyundai Verna, which is one of the most feature-loaded offerings in the segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna for buyers:

Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Price

The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at ₹12.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Hyundai Verna has more on offer as compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Hyundai Verna comes with a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, and others.

Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Safety Features

The Hyundai Verna is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and other safety features.

Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Engine Specifications