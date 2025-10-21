Updated 21 October 2025 at 16:05 IST
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Hyundai Verna - How Do They Compare?
Verna vs Ciaz: If you are looking to get a new sedan car around the festive season, there are a few options that you can consider. Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Hyundai Verna for buyers:
Verna vs Ciaz: If you are looking to get a new sedan car around the festive season, there are a few options that you can consider. These offer features, a comfortable cabin space, and a reliable engine option. Around ₹10 lakh - ₹15 lakh, you can check out the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Though it is an underrated option and feels a bit outdated. On the other side, you can check out the Hyundai Verna, which is one of the most feature-loaded offerings in the segment.
Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Price
The price of the Hyundai Verna starts at ₹12.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other hand, the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Features
Regarding the feature list, the Hyundai Verna has more on offer as compared to the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. The Hyundai Verna comes with a sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, driving modes, a wireless charger, and others. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate control, an analogue instrument cluster, and others.
Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Safety Features
The Hyundai Verna is equipped with Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and other safety features. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and other safety features.
Hyundai Verna vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - Engine Specifications
The Hyundai Verna is offered with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an IVT gearbox. Further, for more power and performance, you have the 1.5L turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT gearbox. On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz comes with a single-engine option. It is a 1.5L NA unit, mated with a five-speed manual or a four-speed automatic gearbox.
