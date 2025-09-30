Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Slavia - Price, Features, Specifications Compared

Ciaz vs Slavia: The D-segment sedan options are a popular choice among buyers as these cars offer a comfortable rear seat experience and have decent features on offer. If you are tight on budget and want a premium sedan, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It is a popular option in the market, but it requires an update and feels old and dated. On the other hand, if you want a sedan that offers German driving and a turbo petrol engine, you can consider the Skoda Slavia. It has decent features on offer and is available with two turbo petrol engines.

Here is a quick comparison of the Ciaz and the Slavia for the prospective buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Slavia - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz starts at ₹10.37 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹14.14 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Skoda Slavia starts at ₹11.31 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹20.72 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Slavia - Features

Both the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and the Skoda Slavia have multiple convenience features on offer. The Ciaz has automatic climate control, cruise control, an 8-inch infotainment screen, and others. It misses out on a sunroof, a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, and others. On the other side, the Skoda Slavia has a wireless charger, front ventilated seats, a 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Slavia - Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and other safety features. Whereas the Skoda Slavia has six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more. Further, the Slavia has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP crash test.

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz vs Skoda Slavia - Engine Specifications