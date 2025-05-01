Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales in April Surges 0.55% YoY - Check Details

Maruti Suzuki Sales in April: Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, saw a positive momentum in April 2025. According to Maruti Suzuki, it saw a total domestic sales of 1,38,704 units in the previous month. It saw a marginal growth of 0.55 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a surge in volumes by a mere 752 units. However, the domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki declined compared to March 2025 by 7.99 per cent.

Here’s everything that you need to know:

What were the total sales of Maruti Suzuki in April 2025?

According to a statement from Maruti Suzuki, the total sales of Maruti Suzuki were at 1,79,791 units in April 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 6.96 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and the volumes surged by 11,702 units in this period.

What were the exports of Maruti Suzuki in April 2025?

Further, Maruti Suzuki recorded total exports of 27,911 units in April 2025, having a growth of 25.95 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

What were Maruti Suzuki’s sales to Toyota?

In a statement, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the sales to Toyota in April were at 9,827 units. This saw a growth of 79.29 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki Cars:

Recently, Maruti Suzuki announced that the launch of the e-Vitara, its first electric SUV, is delayed to September 2025. Maruti Suzuki first revealed the e-Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Specifications:

The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will be equipped with a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of more than 500 km on a single charge.

Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara Features: