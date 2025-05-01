Maruti Suzuki Domestic Sales in April Surges 0.55% YoY - Check Details

Updated May 1st 2025, 17:52 IST
Maruti Suzuki Sales in April: Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, saw a positive momentum in April 2025. According to Maruti Suzuki, it saw a total domestic sales of 1,38,704 units in the previous month. It saw a marginal growth of 0.55 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and there was a surge in volumes by a mere 752 units. However, the domestic sales of Maruti Suzuki declined compared to March 2025 by 7.99 per cent.
Here’s everything that you need to know:
According to a statement from Maruti Suzuki, the total sales of Maruti Suzuki were at 1,79,791 units in April 2025. The automaker saw a growth of 6.96 per cent on a year-on-year basis, and the volumes surged by 11,702 units in this period.
Further, Maruti Suzuki recorded total exports of 27,911 units in April 2025, having a growth of 25.95 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
In a statement, Maruti Suzuki revealed that the sales to Toyota in April were at 9,827 units. This saw a growth of 79.29 per cent on a year-on-year basis.
Recently, Maruti Suzuki announced that the launch of the e-Vitara, its first electric SUV, is delayed to September 2025. Maruti Suzuki first revealed the e-Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
The Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara will be equipped with a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh battery pack. It has a claimed range of more than 500 km on a single charge.
The list of convenience features on the Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara includes automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, Level-2 ADAS, and more.
Published May 1st 2025, 17:52 IST