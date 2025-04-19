Planning to Buy Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Check Out Its Top 3 Alternatives

Alternatives of Baleno: The premium hatchback segment offers vehicles that have decent space, are feature-loaded and have a refined petrol engine. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno is a popular choice among buyers. Baleno has comfortable seating, has a decent feature list for prospective buyers, and has a single engine option on offer. It has features such as a 360-degree parking camera, a wireless charger, a heads-up display, and more. Baleno has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine for buyers. It is also available with a CNG option.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno starts at ₹6.70 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base Sigma variant.

Here is a list of the top three alternatives to the Maruti Suzuki Baleno that buyers can consider:

Hyundai i20

The first on the list is the Hyundai i20. It is a premium hatchback, has a sharp design, and has a refined petrol engine. It has features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, footwell lighting, a wireless charger, a sunroof, and more. The safety features on the i20 comprise six airbags, ABS, EBS, traction control, TPMS, and more. It is powered by a 1.2L petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 114 Nm torque.

What is the price of the Hyundai i20?

The price of the Hyundai i20 starts at ₹7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Tata Altroz

The next premium hatchback on the list that buyers can check is the Tata Altroz. It is the only hatchback in the segment that scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Altoz has features such as a 10.25-inch infotainment screen, a wireless charger, a sunroof, multiple driving modes, and more. For safety, it has six airbags, ABS, EBD, and more. Regarding engine options, Altroz has a 1.2L petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine, and a 1.2L turbo petrol engine on offer. Further, it is also available with a CNG option with the 1.2L NA petrol engine.

What is the price of the Tata Altroz?

The price of the Tata Altroz starts at ₹6.65 lakh (ex-showroom) for the base variant.

Toyota Glanza

The third car on the list is the Toyota Glanza. It shares its underpinnings, interiors and feature list with the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, but the prospective customers can consider the Toyota Glanza for its Toyota badge. It has a similar feature list to the Baleno and the same engine options.

What is the price of the Toyota Glanza?