Maruti Suzuki Dzire Now Among Safest Cars in India, Baleno Follows

Dzire, Baleno Crash Test: Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has announced that its Dzire has scored a five-star safety rating, and the Baleno has scored a four-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. According to a statement, the Dzire is the first sub-4m compact sedan to be tested under Bharat NCAP. The Dzire has scored 29.46 points for the adult occupants' safety.

Bharat NCAP has tested the two airbags variant and the six airbags variant of the Baleno, where it scored 26.52 points for adult occupants’ safety for the six airbags variant and 24.04 points for the two airbags variant.

“I am pleased to see that Maruti Suzuki, a mass market manufacturer, has fast-paced adoption of 6 airbags as standard across all variants of models covering all the segments. Six airbags from an entry hatchback to a premium SUV is a significant stride by Maruti Suzuki towards vehicle safety,” Shri Nitin Gadkari, Hon’ble Minister of Road Transport and Highways of India, said.

Here is a quick rundown of the safety rating of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Baleno in the Bharat NCAP:

What are the points scored by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the adult occupant protection?

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has scored 29.46 out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection safety.

What are the points scored by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in the child occupant protection?

Further, the Dzire scored 41.57 out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts at ₹7.76 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹11.74 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

What are the points scored by the Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the adult occupant protection?

For the two airbags variant, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has scored 24.04 out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection safety. For the six airbags variant, it scored 26.52 points.

For both the two-airbag and six-airbag variants, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno has scored 34.81 out of 49 points in the child occupant protection safety.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno?