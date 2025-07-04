Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Brezza - Which CNG Car to Choose Around ₹12 Lakh?

Dzire CNG vs Brezza CNG: If you are looking for a new car around ₹12 lakh, and have a running of more than 100-150 km daily, you can check out the CNG option in the market. In the CNG option, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Brezza are popular options among buyers. Both are equipped with multiple features, have comfortable seating, and a refined petrol engine.

Which one to choose?

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Dzire for the buyers:

Dzire vs Brezza - Price

The price of the Dzire CNG starts at ₹9.90 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the VXI variant. It is available in two variants. On the other side, the price of the Brezza CNG starts at ₹10.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base LXI variant. It is available in four variants.

Dzire vs Brezza - Features

Both the Dzire CNG and the Brezza CNG have a decent feature list on offer. The Dzire CNG has features like a reverse parking camera, a wireless charger, auto headlamps, and others. On the other side, the Brezza CNG has a sunroof, a rear view camera, height adjustable driver seat, and others.

Dzire vs Brezza - Safety Features

The Dzire has scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP. Both the Dzire and the Brezza are equipped with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Dzire vs Brezza - Engine Specifications

The Dzire CNG is equipped with a 1.2L inline three-cylinder NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. On the other side, the Brezza CNG has a 1.5L inline four-cylinder NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed gearbox.

Dzire vs Brezza - Mileage

The ARAI fuel efficiency of the Dzire CNG is 33.73 km/kg. On the other side, the Brezza CNG has a claimed ARAI fuel efficiency of 25.51 km/kg.

