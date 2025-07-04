Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Mahindra XUV 3XO - Which Sub-4m Compact SUV to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Best SUV Under ₹10 Lakh: The sub-4m compact SUV segment features multiple models that offer comfortable seating, are loaded with features, and are available with either a petrol or a diesel engine. Under a ₹15 lakh budget, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a popular choice among buyers. On the other side, it competes with the Mahindra XUV 3XO in the segment.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and the Mahindra XUV 3XO for the prospective buyers:

Brezza vs XUV 3XO - Price

The price of the Brezza starts at ₹9.79 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the XUV 3XO starts at ₹9.07 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Brezza vs XUV 3XO - Features

Both the Brezza and XUV 3XO have decent features on offer. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza has a sunroof, a 360-degree parking camera, a heads-up display, and others. On the other side, the Mahindra XUV 3XO has a regular and a panoramic sunroof, driving modes, steering modes, dual-zone climate control, and others.

Brezza vs XUV 3XO - Colour Options

Regarding the paint shades, the Brezza is available in 10 paint shades to choose from. There are 3 dual-tone paint shades on offer. On the other side, the XUV 3XO is available in 16 colour options to choose from. There are 8 dual-tone colour options on offer.

Brezza vs XUV 3XO - Engine Options

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is available with a 1.5L inline 4-cylinder NA petrol engine, mated to a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Additionally, it is also equipped with a CNG option.