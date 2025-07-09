Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze - Which Petrol Sedan To Choose Around ₹10 lakh?

Maruti Suzuki vs Honda: The sub-4m compact sedan segment has cars like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and others. If you are planning to buy a new sedan that has features, space, and a refined petrol engine, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire or the Honda Amaze. The Dzire offers a sunroof and has a 1.2L NA 3-cylinder petrol engine, and the Amaze has Level-1 ADAS and a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine.

Which one should you buy?

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze for buyers:

Dzire vs Amaze - Price

The price of the Dzire starts at ₹7.76 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Amaze comes at a premium, starting at ₹9.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.

Dzire vs Amaze - Safety Features

If you are looking for safety, then both sedans have something over the other to offer. On one side, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, and has six airbags, ABS, traction control, and other safety features. On the other side, the Honda Amaze has Level-1 ADAS features like lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and others. Moreover, it has six airbags, ABS, traction control, and more.

Dzire vs Amaze - Features

The feature list on the Dzire and the Amaze is decent. The Dzire has a sunroof, an analogue instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others. On the other side, the Amaze has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and more.

Dzire vs Amaze - Engine Specifications

The Dzire is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. On the other side, the Honda Amaze has a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.

Republic Auto Says