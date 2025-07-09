Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Honda Amaze - Which Petrol Sedan To Choose Around ₹10 lakh?

Updated 9 July 2025 at 12:06 IST
Maruti Suzuki vs Honda: The sub-4m compact sedan segment has cars like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze, and others. If you are planning to buy a new sedan that has features, space, and a refined petrol engine, then you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire or the Honda Amaze. The Dzire offers a sunroof and has a 1.2L NA 3-cylinder petrol engine, and the Amaze has Level-1 ADAS and a 1.2L 4-cylinder NA petrol engine.
Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Honda Amaze for buyers:
The price of the Dzire starts at ₹7.76 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. On the other side, the price of the Amaze comes at a premium, starting at ₹9.19 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant.
If you are looking for safety, then both sedans have something over the other to offer. On one side, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire scored a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash test, and has six airbags, ABS, traction control, and other safety features. On the other side, the Honda Amaze has Level-1 ADAS features like lane departure warning, lane keep assist, and others. Moreover, it has six airbags, ABS, traction control, and more.
The feature list on the Dzire and the Amaze is decent. The Dzire has a sunroof, an analogue instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and others. On the other side, the Amaze has a semi-digital instrument cluster, a wireless charger, and more.
The Dzire is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which is paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. On the other side, the Honda Amaze has a 1.2L four-cylinder petrol engine, mated with a five-speed manual or a CVT gearbox.
Both the Dzire and the Amaze are popular cars in the market. If you want a safe sedan having more features, you can consider the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, but expect vibrations from the engine. However, if you are looking for a refined cabin experience, more safety, and ADAS, then you can consider the Honda Amaze around ₹10 lakh.
Published 9 July 2025 at 12:06 IST