Can FASTag Annual Pass Be Used For More Than One Vehicle? Plazas It Will Cover

FASTag Annual Pass Validity: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has recently announced benefits for passengers who travel a lot on the highways and expressways with its FASTag Annual Pass. The price of the FASTag Annual Pass is ₹3,000 and is valid for one year or 200 trips. It will come into effect from August 15. Now the question is, can the FASTag Annual Pass be used for more than one vehicle? Further, which toll plazas will cover the FASTag Annual Pass? Recently, NHAI issued an FAQ stating all the possible queries regarding the FASTag Annual Pass.

Here’s everything you need to know about the rules and the usage of the FASTag Annual Pass:

Can the FASTag Annual Pass be used for more than one car?

As per NHAI, the FASTag Annual pass is non-transferable. If it is issued on a particular car, then it cannot be used on a different car.

Which toll plazas will the FASTag Annual Pass cover?

The NHAI has stated that the FASTag Annual Pass will be applicable on all the national highways and expressways of India. It will be covered on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway and, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, but it will not be used on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway or the Yamuna Expressway.

Which vehicles are allowed to get a FASTag Annual Pass?

The FASTag Annual Pass will only be issued to cars, jeeps or vans. It will not be issued to any commercial vehicle or buses, or trucks.

How can you get the FASTag Annual Pass?

NHAI will soon provide a link for activation of the FASTag Annual Pass, which will soon be made available on the Rajmarg Yatra Mobile App and the official websites of NHAI and MoRTH.

How long is the FASTag Annual Pass valid?