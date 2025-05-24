Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Aura - Which One to Choose Under ₹10 Lakh?

Maruti vs Hyundai: The sedan segment is quite popular in India, and the majority of fleet operators also use a sub-4m compact sedan. Recently, Maruti Suzuki updated its Dzire for the Indian market, which is a popular option among mthe asses. However, it competes with the Hyundai Aura in its segment, which has gradually gained popularity.

Here is a feature-by-feature comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura for prospective buyers:

Republic Auto Verdict

Both the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura are strong competitors in the sub-4m compact sedan segment. Buyers looking for more features, a spacious cabin, and better safety can check out the Maruti Suzuki Dzire. However, buyers who can compromise on sunroof, and wants more engine refinement and lesser vibrations can check out the Hyundai Aura.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Aura - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is ₹7.76 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. The price of the Hyundai Aura is ₹7.50 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant. \

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Aura - Features

Both the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura are feature-loaded offerings. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a sunroof, an analogue instrument cluster, automatic climate control, and other convenience features. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura has an 8-inch infotainment screen, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Aura - Colours

The buyers of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire can choose from seven colour options to choose from. On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura has six colour options to choose from.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire vs Hyundai Aura - Engine

Both the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and the Hyundai Aura are only available with a petrol engine option. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire has a 1.2L inline three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, making 82 bhp and 113 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Aura also has a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine, but this is an inline four-cylinder unit. Aura’s engine makes 85 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque, paired to a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.