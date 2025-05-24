Tata Harrier EV Spotted on Mumbai-Pune Expressway Ahead of India Launch

Upcoming Tata Harrier EV spied ahead of its launch in India | Image: X ( Formerly Twitter)

Tata Harrier EV Launched: Tata Motors, one of India’s prominent car manufacturer is gearing up to launch a new vehicle in electric vehicle lineup. According to reports, Tata Motors will soon launch its flagship, Harrier EV for the Indian market. Recently, it was snapped undisguised on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, in white shade and revealed the rear end and other details of the electric SUV. However, Tata Motors first unveiled the Harrier EV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.

Here’s a quick rundown of the upcoming Tata Harrier EV:

What are the specifications of the Tata Harrier EV?

Tata Motors has not revealed about the battery pack and the range that will be offered by the Harrier EV. However, we expect the Harrier EV to have a similar battery pack as the Curvv EV, and may get an AWD drivetrain as well.

What are the exterior updates of the Tata Harrier EV?

Accoerding recent spy shots of the Tata Harrier EV, the rear profile is similar to its ICE counterpart. The rear has a similar LED connected tail lamp, blacked out bumpers to reduce visual bulk, shark fin antenna, and more. Further, the front has closed grill, connected LED DRL and LED projcetor setup for the headlamps.

Regarding the charging port, the spy shots highlights it will be on the right side. Further, the Harrier EV is most likely to run on 18-inch alloy wheels.

What are the interiors updates of the Tata Harrier EV?

At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we saw the dashboard of the Harrier EV is similarly designed as the ICE Harrier. It is likely to come with a 12.3-inch infotainment screen, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, similar design for the seats, and others.

What are the expected features on the Tata Harrier EV?

According to reports, Harrier EV will come with a feature-loaded cabin. The ICE counterparts offer several convenience features like ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, and more. It is still unclear about the feature list that will be offered on the EV.

When is the Tata Harrier EV launch in India?