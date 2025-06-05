Maruti Suzuki Dzire Was Best-Selling Car in May 2025: How Maruti's Sedan Outshone Hyundai Creta

Dzire outshone Creta: The domestic sales in India recorded a positive momentum in May 2025. According to the Society of Indian Automotive Manufacturers (SIAM), Maruti Suzuki was in the first position of the sales chart, followed by Mahindra, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and other automakers. In May 2025, the first position in sales was recorded by the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which is a sub-4m compact sedan.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded total sales of 18,084 units in May 2025. On the other side, the Hyundai Creta was the second-best-selling vehicle in May 2025, having total sales of 14,860 units in May 2025.

Here is a quick rundown on how the Maruti Suzuki Dzire outshone the Hyundai Creta

Features

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is equipped with multiple convenience features for buyers. For starters, it has a sunroof, automatic climate control, a 9-inch infotainment screen with wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others. Further, the 360-degree parking camera, wireless charger enhances the practicality of the cabin.

Comfortable Cabin Space

Maruti Suzuki Dzire has comfortable seating on offer. The cabin is decently wide, and the seats are well-cushioned. Talking about rear-seats practicality, there are rear AC vents, USB Type-C charger, and rear armrest, which enhances the rear seat experience of the cabin.

Safety

When buying a new car, buyers have started focusing on the safety features of the car. The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the first Maruti car that scores a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Dzire is equipped with six airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features.

Engine and Mileage

Maruti Suzuki dropped its popular K-series engine, which was a four-cylinder unit in its Dzire. The automaker replaced it with a Z-Series engine, which is a three-cylinder unit. As an outcome, the power and the torque dropped, but the fuel efficiency from the engine saw a jump. As per ARAI, the current Dzire has a fuel efficiency of 24.77 km/l, as compared to the 23.44 km/l which was there on the older model.

Further, Maruti Suzuki also offers a CNG option in the Dzire, which is a popular choice among multiple buyers and fleet operators.

Price