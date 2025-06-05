Tamil Superstar Ajith Kumar Buys McLaren Senna: What’s Special About This Car?

Ajith Kumar Cars: Ajith Kumar is a popular superstar, especially in the Tamil movie industry. He is popular for his works like Good Bad Ugly, VidaaMuyarchi, Thunivu, and other movies. Ajith is known for his supercar collection and has added a new, rare supercar to his garage. He has himself bought a new McLaren Senna, having bespoke customisation on it in Dubai. The McLaren Senna is one of the most expensive and rare supercars.

Here is a quick rundown of Ajith Kumar’s McLaren Senna:

What makes Ajith Kumar’s McLaren Senna Special?

The McLaren Senna is a limited edition model from the supercar manufacturer. What makes it special is the iconic Marlboro livery with Ayrton Senna's autograph. The exterior of Ajith Kumar’s McLaren Senna is finished in dual-tone shades of orange and white.

Who is Ayrton Senna?

Ayrton Senna was an F1 driver who was unfortunately killed at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix.

How rare is the McLaren Senna?

According to media reports, McLaren has only produced 500 units of the Senna for the world. Further, McLaren also manufactured the Senna GTR, which is a more track-spec supercar and is limited to only 75 units.

What are the engine specifications of the McLaren Senna?

The McLaren Senna is equipped with a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, which makes 800 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque, paired to a seven-speed DCT gearbox. The power from the engine is sent to the rear wheels of the car. To enhance aerodynamics and add down force, there is an active rear spoiler as well.

Which other supercars are there in Ajith Kumar’s garage?

Ajith Kumar owns multiple supercars and sports cars in Dubai. As per reports, Ajith Kumar’s car collection includes a Ferrari SF90, a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a McLaren 720S, and others.