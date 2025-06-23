Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Spied Ahead of India Launch - Here’s Everything We Know so Far

EV from Maruti: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki, is gearing up to launch its first electric car in the Indian market. The automaker first unveiled the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and was recently spied undisguised ahead of its launch. Talking about the launch, some reports suggest Maruti Suzuki will launch the e Vitara in September 2025.

Here is everything we know about the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara so far:

Upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Design:

The design of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is very similar to its concept version, eVX. The front has sharp cuts and creases, with LED headlamps and indicators.

On the side, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara runs on 18-inch alloy wheels and comes with all four disc brakes. It has a similar door handle design to the other Maruti Suzuki cars.

At the rear, the design of the tail lamps is similar to the headlamps. The bumpers are finished in a black shade just to reduce the visual bulk.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Interiors:

The interiors of the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara have decent space on offer. Since we experienced the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, there was decent space in the cabin and is loaded with multiple features.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Features:

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is equipped with multiple convenience features. For starters, it comes with automatic headlamps, a digital instrument cluster, driving modes, and more.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Safety Features

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is likely to come with ADAS, multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features.

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara Range