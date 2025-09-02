Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Gets New Features Ahead of New C-SUV Launch

Ertiga Updated in India: Maruti Suzuki, India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, has silently updated its Ertiga MPV with new features for the rear seat passengers and subtly updated the rear profile as well. The automaker has not made any official announcement regarding the same, and these feature additions are now reflected in the model's official brochure and website. Mechanically, it remains unchanged, and you can choose it from a petrol or a CNG option. Additionally, this subtle update in the Ertiga comes ahead of the launch of its new C-SUV, scheduled for September 3, which is expected to rival the Hyundai Creta and the compact SUV segment in India.

Here is a quick rundown of the updated Maruti Suzuki Ertiga for the prospective buyers:

What are the changes on the exterior of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga?

On the outside, Maruti Suzuki has made subtle changes to the rear profile of the Ertiga. The company has put a rear spoiler, which enhances the overall aesthetic of the MPV. Rest, the design remains unchanged, and the front gets halogen projector headlamps, foglamps, and halogen indicators. It runs on 15-inch alloy wheels and has large windows for a better view of the outside.

Updates in Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, Image Source (Republic)

What are the changes in the interiors of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga?

Coming to the interiors, Maruti Suzuki has changed the position of the second-row AC vents. Earlier, it was present on the roof, but now it comes in the centre along with two USB Type-C charging ports, behind the centre console and is now available for both the second and third row passengers. Additionally, for the third row passengers, Maruti Suzuki has added dedicated AC vents and blower controls for added comfort.

What are the engine specifications of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga?

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga comes with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine, which makes 104 bhp and 137 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, you can also choose this engine with a CNG option, which makes 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque paired with the five-speed manual transmission.

What is the price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga?

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga starts at ₹9.11 lakh (ex-showroom).