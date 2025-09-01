Upcoming Cars To Launch in September 2025 in India

Upcoming Cars in September: The Indian automotive market is going to witness multiple car launches across different segments and powertrains in September 2025. August 2025 saw the launch of the Mercedes-Benz CLE 53 AMG, Volvo XC60 facelift, and others. In September 2025, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch a new compact SUV. Vinfast will also launch the VF6 and VF7, among other models. These cars, along with a few others, are expected to offer new options in both the ICE and EV segments, featuring a modern design and advanced features.

Here is a list of the upcoming cars to launch in September 2025:

Maruti Suzuki C-SUV

The first launch in September 2025 is from Maruti Suzuki. The automaker is going to launch a new C-SUV, which the company says will rival the Hyundai Creta. Well, Maruti Suzuki has not revealed any details of its upcoming SUV, but we can expect to have a new 1.2L turbo petrol engine, and features like a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, and others.

Maruti Suzuki C-SUV Launch Date - September 3, 2025

Citroen Basalt X

The next car on the list, which will receive an update, is the Citroen Basalt X. Recently, the automaker launched the C3 X, which got cosmetic changes on the exterior, interior and added new features. We can expect similar changes in the Basalt X and get new features like a 360-degree parking camera, cruise control, and more.

Citroen Basalt X Launch Date - September 5, 2025

Vinfast VF6, VF7

Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast is set to launch its two EV SUVs, the VF6 and the VF7, for the Indian market. Recently, VinFast showcased its VF6 and VF7 at multiple shopping malls in different locations in India. The VF6 will be the entry-level EV SUV, and the VF7 is expected to be positioned in the C-Segment EV SUV segment, which will basically rival the Hyundai Creta EV.

Vinfast VF6, VF7 Launch Date - September 6, 2025

Volvo EX30

In the luxury segment, Volvo India will launch its new entry-level EV SUV, the EX30, for the Indian market. Recently, we experienced the EX30 and tested its multiple factors like the performance, comfort, range, and more. Volvo will offer it in six colours and will come with a 69kWh battery pack only, having a claimed range of 490 km.