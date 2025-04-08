Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Which One to Pick Under ₹20 Lakh in India?

Grand Vitara vs Seltos: The compact SUV segment has intense competition as majority of automakers cater to this segment. Recently, Maruti Suzuki updated its Grand Vitara for the buyers. With the 2025 update, the Grand Vitara now offes more features, has new variants, and transmission option upgrades. Regarding features, now it offers rear sunshades, 8-way powered driver seat, six airbags as standard across variants, and more. Talking about the competition, it stands agains the Kia Seltos in the segment. Seltos was also recently updated and new features and variants were added.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos for the buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Features

With the 2025 update, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara got new features. Now it has 8-way powered driver seat, electronic parking brake, rear sunshades, and more. Further, it has front-ventilated seats, a wireless charger, a panoramic sunroof from Zeta (o) variant, and more. Talking about Kia Seltos, it has a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch infotainment screen and instrument cluster, driving modes, a wireless charger, and other convenience features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Safety Features

Both the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Kia Seltos have a similar feature list on offer. Maruti Suzuki has introduced six airbags as standard across all the variants of the Grand Vitara. Apart from that, it has ABS, EBD, traction control, and other safety features. The Kia Seltos is ahead of Grand Vitara as it offers Level-2 ADAS as an additional safety feature. It also comes with six airbags, ABS, EBD, TPMS, and other safety features.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Engine Specifications

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is available with a 1.5L inline four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine has mild hybrid technology and is also available with a CNG option. Further, the buyers can also opt for an AWD drivetrain with this engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara also comes with a 1.5L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine.

On the other hand, the Kia Seltos is available in three engine options to the buyers. It has a 1.5L naturally aspirated inline petrol engine, a 1.5L diesel engine and a 1.5L inline four-cylinder turbo petrol engine.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Kia Seltos: Price