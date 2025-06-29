Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder - How Do They Compare?

Maruti Suzuki vs Toyota: The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder are very similar SUVs in the market. Both have a similar feature list, the same engine options, suspension setup, and other factors. Both are priced under ₹25 lakh and have a similar variant lineup.

If you are confused between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder on which one to choose, here is a quick comparison for the buyers:

Grand Vitara vs Hyryder - Price

The price of the Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.55 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the Hyryder starts at ₹13.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.51 lakh (on-road, Noida).

Grand Vitara vs Hyryder - Features

The features on both the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder have a similar feature list. Both SUVs offer a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.

Grand Vitara vs Hyryder - Colours

The Grand Vitara is available in 10 colour options. On the other side, the Hyryder is available in 11 colour options to choose from.

Grand Vitara vs Hyryder - Engine Specifications

The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder have a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This technology is developed by Maruti Suzuki. On the other side, there is also a 1.5L three-cylinder naturally aspirated strong hybrid petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. Both SUVs are available with an AWD drivetrain and a CNG option.

Republic Auto Says: