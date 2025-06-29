Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Hyryder - How Do They Compare?

Updated 29 June 2025 at 13:37 IST
Maruti Suzuki vs Toyota: The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder are very similar SUVs in the market. Both have a similar feature list, the same engine options, suspension setup, and other factors. Both are priced under ₹25 lakh and have a similar variant lineup.
If you are confused between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Toyota Hyryder on which one to choose, here is a quick comparison for the buyers:
The price of the Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.13 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹23.55 lakh (on-road, Noida). On the other side, the price of the Hyryder starts at ₹13.49 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.51 lakh (on-road, Noida).
The features on both the Grand Vitara and the Hyryder have a similar feature list. Both SUVs offer a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, and more.
The Grand Vitara is available in 10 colour options. On the other side, the Hyryder is available in 11 colour options to choose from.
The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder have a 1.5L four-cylinder naturally aspirated mild-hybrid petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. This technology is developed by Maruti Suzuki. On the other side, there is also a 1.5L three-cylinder naturally aspirated strong hybrid petrol engine, paired with an e-CVT gearbox. Both SUVs are available with an AWD drivetrain and a CNG option.
The Grand Vitara and the Hyryder are popular SUVs in the market. If you are tight on budget and want an SUV with a mild-hybrid engine, then consider the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. If you are looking for a strong hybrid engine, the Hyryder’s variants are priced aggressively and are lower as compared to the Grand Vitara.
Published 29 June 2025 at 13:37 IST