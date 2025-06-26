Republic World
Updated 26 June 2025 at 14:16 IST

Renault Kwid Electric Spied Testing Ahead of Launch - Check Details

Upcoming Renault Kwid EV: Renault India is likely to launch the Kwid EV as the first budget EV hatchback in India. Recently the camouflaged test mules were snapped testing. Here's everything we know so far:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Renault Kwid EV Spied Testing
Renault Kwid EV Spied Testing | Image: YouTube Screengrab (Tahir Khokar)

Upcoming Renault Kwid EV: Renault India is gearing up to enter the budget electric vehicle segment. The French auto manufacturer is expected to launch the Kwid EV, and the test mules of the car under heavy camouflage have been spied multiple times. In a recent YouTube video, two test camouflaged Renault Kwid mules were spotted on a highway.

Renault Kwid EV Exteriors

A YouTube creator who goes by Tahir Khokar has shared a short video showing the upcoming Renault Kwid EV. Regarding the exteriors, which were mostly evident, it is similar to the ICE counterparts. The overall silhouette is similar, having a similar design of the grill and the headlamps. Further, on the sides, the indicators are placed on the fenders and have an old-school styled pull-up door handle.

The Renault Kwid EV is based on the Dacia Spring EV, which is popular in global markets. To enhance the styling, it is expected to continue with wide-body cladding as the regular Kwid. Regarding the wheels, it may miss out alloy wheels in the mid-spec variants, and the video revealed the upcoming Kwid EV will offer steel wheels with covers.

Renault Kwid EV Interiors

Since the interior details are not revealed, we can expect the upcoming Renault Kwid EV to offer a similar dashboard layout. Further, it is likely to offer fixed headrests for the front and rear seats.

Renault Kwid EV Features

Regarding the feature list, the Renault Kwid EV is expected to come with a digital instrument cluster, a touchscreen infotainment system which may offer wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and others.

Renault Kwid EV Launch

Since the Renault Kwid is a budget hatchback, the automaker has not officially confirmed the launch timeline of the Kwid EV. Once Renault launches it in India, the Kwid EV will compete with the Tata Tiago EV and MG Comet EV in the segment. 

Published 26 June 2025 at 14:16 IST