Republic World
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source
Advertisement

Updated 19 August 2025 at 19:34 IST

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - How Do They Compare?

Best Compact SUV: The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Volkswagen Taigun competes in the compact SUV segment. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:

Reported by: Vatsal Agrawal
Follow : Google News Icon  
Advertisement
Grand Vitara vs Taigun
Grand Vitara vs Taigun | Image: Republic
ai-icon

Show Quick Read

dropdown-arrow
Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed

Best Compact SUV: The compact SUV segment offers considerable choices, which are feature-loaded, have multiple engine options, and have a spacious cabin. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular choice among buyers. However, if you wish for a German driving feel, then you can check out the Volkswagen Taigun as well in the segment. Both come with a petrol engine only.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Volkswagen Taigun for buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹23.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has slightly more on offer as compared to the Volkswagen Taigun. The Grand Vitara comes with a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun gets front ventilated seats, an 11.1-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Engine Options

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option, and you can choose an AWD drivetrain as well. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, you can choose the Grand Vitara with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine as well, paired with an eCVT gearbox. On the other side, the Taigun comes with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Moreover, if you want more performance, then you can opt out of the 1.5L DSG gearbox, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox. 

Also Read: Hyundai to Launch Luxury Brand Genesis in India, Plans 26 Models by 2030

Published By : Vatsal Agrawal

Published On: 19 August 2025 at 19:34 IST

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source

Add Republic As Your Trusted Source