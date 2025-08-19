Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - How Do They Compare?

Best Compact SUV: The compact SUV segment offers considerable choices, which are feature-loaded, have multiple engine options, and have a spacious cabin. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular choice among buyers. However, if you wish for a German driving feel, then you can check out the Volkswagen Taigun as well in the segment. Both come with a petrol engine only.

Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Volkswagen Taigun for buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹23.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top variant.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Features

Regarding the feature list, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has slightly more on offer as compared to the Volkswagen Taigun. The Grand Vitara comes with a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun gets front ventilated seats, an 11.1-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - Engine Options