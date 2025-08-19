Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Volkswagen Taigun - How Do They Compare?

Updated 19 August 2025 at 19:34 IST
Best Compact SUV: The compact SUV segment offers considerable choices, which are feature-loaded, have multiple engine options, and have a spacious cabin. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is a popular choice among buyers. However, if you wish for a German driving feel, then you can check out the Volkswagen Taigun as well in the segment. Both come with a petrol engine only.
Here is a quick comparison of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and the Volkswagen Taigun for buyers:
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara starts at ₹13.12 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant, and goes to ₹23.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Volkswagen Taigun starts at ₹13.58 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹22.83 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top variant.
Regarding the feature list, the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara has slightly more on offer as compared to the Volkswagen Taigun. The Grand Vitara comes with a heads-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, driving modes, a panoramic sunroof, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun gets front ventilated seats, an 11.1-inch infotainment screen, a digital instrument cluster, and others.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold, and others. On the other side, the Volkswagen Taigun has scored a five-star safety rating in the Global NCAP. Further, it comes with six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, and others.
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara comes with a 1.5L NA petrol engine, which is also available with a CNG option, and you can choose an AWD drivetrain as well. This engine is paired with a five-speed manual or a six-speed automatic gearbox. Further, you can choose the Grand Vitara with a 1.5L strong hybrid petrol engine as well, paired with an eCVT gearbox. On the other side, the Taigun comes with a 1.0L inline three-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a six-speed manual or an automatic gearbox. Moreover, if you want more performance, then you can opt out of the 1.5L DSG gearbox, which is paired with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DSG gearbox.
