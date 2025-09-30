Updated 30 September 2025 at 19:35 IST
Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - How Do They Compare?
Ignis vs Exter: The Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Hyundai Exter are strong rivals in the micro SUV segment. Here's a quick comparison for buyers:
- Automobile News
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Show Quick Read
Ignis vs Exter: If you are planning to buy a new car around ₹7 lakh, which has decent features and a refined petrol engine, there are multiple options to choose from. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an underrated car in the segment. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai Exter, which is a popular choice among buyers. Both have decent features and comfortable seating.
Here is a quick comparison of the Ignis and the Exter for buyers:
Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Price
The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at ₹6.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹8.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Exter starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹10.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Features
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Hyundai Exter have decent features on offer. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, an automatic climate control, all four power windows, and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Exter has an 8-inch infotainment system, cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Safety Features
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, reverse parking camera, and more. On the other hand, the Hyundai Exter comes with six airbags standard across variants, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.
Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Engine
The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is equipped with a 1.2L inline four-cylinder petrol engine, paired with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. It does not offer a CNG option. On the other side, the Exter has a 1.2L inline four-cylinder NA petrol engine, which is available with a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox. Further, you can opt for a CNG option as well.
Published By : Vatsal Agrawal
Published On: 30 September 2025 at 19:35 IST