Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - How Do They Compare?

Ignis vs Exter: If you are planning to buy a new car around ₹7 lakh, which has decent features and a refined petrol engine, there are multiple options to choose from. In this segment, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis is an underrated car in the segment. On the other hand, it competes with the Hyundai Exter, which is a popular choice among buyers. Both have decent features and comfortable seating.

Here is a quick comparison of the Ignis and the Exter for buyers:

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Price

The price of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis starts at ₹6.17 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹8.62 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant. On the other side, the price of the Hyundai Exter starts at ₹6.53 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the base variant and goes to ₹10.95 lakh (on-road, Noida) for the top-spec variant.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Features

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis and the Hyundai Exter have decent features on offer. The Maruti Suzuki Ignis comes with a touchscreen infotainment system, an automatic climate control, all four power windows, and more. On the other side, the Hyundai Exter has an 8-inch infotainment system, cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, automatic climate control, a wireless charger, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Safety Features

The Maruti Suzuki Ignis is equipped with dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold assist, reverse parking camera, and more. On the other hand, the Hyundai Exter comes with six airbags standard across variants, ABS with EBD, traction control, TPMS, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Ignis vs Hyundai Exter - Engine