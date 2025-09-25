Maruti Suzuki Invicto Scores 5 Star Bharat NCAP

Invicto Safety Ratings: Maruti Suzuki launched the Invicto for the Indian market in 2023. It is a premium MPV, and under Bharat NCAP crash test, it has scored a five-star safety rating. As per the testing body, the Invicto has scored 30.43 points for adult occupants' protection and 45 points for child occupants' protection. The Invicto’s safety features include six airbags, ABS with EBD, and traction control, but it misses out on ADAS features. Recently, Maruti Suzuki launched the Victoris, which was the first compact SUV in the lineup to score a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP.

“Safety has always been at the heart of Maruti Suzuki’s product philosophy. We are honoured to receive the prestigious 5-star rating in the Bharat NCAP assessment for our premium Strong Hybrid UV, INVICTO. Bharat NCAP has ushered in world-class testing protocols in India, empowering customers to make informed choices.” Mr Hisashi Takeuchi, MD and CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said.

Here is everything you need to know about the Maruti Suzuki Invicto safety rating:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Adult Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 30.43 points out of 32 points in the adult occupant protection.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Child Occupant Protection Points:

Maruti Suzuki Invicto scored 44.90 points out of 49 points in child occupant protection.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Safety Features

The safety features in the Maruti Suzuki Invicto include six airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, hill hold assist, front and rear disc brakes, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and more. However, it misses out on ADAS features, which are present in the Toyota Innova Hycross.

Maruti Suzuki Invicto Price