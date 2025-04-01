Maruti Suzuki Sales Surge 4.6% Annually, Records Growth of 3.1% YoY

Maruti Suzuki Sales: India’s leading passenger vehicle manufacturer, Maruti Suzuki India announced its sales figures for March 2025. According to a statement, the automaker saw total sales of 192,984 units (including domestic sales and exports) in March 2025 and saw a marginal growth of 3.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis. Further, Maruti Suzuki recorded a surge in sales by 4.6 per cent in FY 2024-25, having total sales of 2,234,266 units in this period.

Maruti Suzuki Swift: Image Source: Maruti Suzuki

Annual Sales of Maruti Suzuki:

According to a statement from Maruti Suzuki, it recorded the highest-ever total sales of 22,34,266 units, witnessing a growth as compared to 21,35,323 units in FY 2023-24. The company saw a growth of 4.6 per cent in FY 2024-2025. During this period, Maruti Suzuki recorded total domestic sales of 17,95,259 units and exports of 332,585 units, which were said to be an all-time high.

Maruti Suzuki Exports:

In March 2025, Maruti Suzuki recorded total exports of 32,968 units. As compared to March 2024, there was a growth of 7,076 units, resulting in a surge of 21.46 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

Talking about the exports in FY 2024-2025, Maruti Suzuki saw total exports of 332,585 units to the overseas market. It saw a notable 17.5 per cent surge as compared to the previous fiscal year.

Maruti Suzuki Price Hike:

Recently, Maruti Suzuki announced a price revision of its entire model lineup for the second time in India. The automaker has announced a price hike of up to 4 per cent, which will vary on the model and the variant. Sources told Republic Auto that the petrol and the CNG versions of the Brezza, Swift and other models may notice a price revision by up to ₹25,000 to ₹40,000 on the ex-showroom prices.

Recent Update in Alto K10, Celerio: